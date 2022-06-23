Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 997 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

