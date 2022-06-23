Private Trust Co. NA Sells 227 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.63.

POOL opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.24 and a 200 day moving average of $452.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

