Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 45 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.07, for a total transaction of $10,263.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,359,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $233.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

