Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,550,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total transaction of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.51. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.87 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

