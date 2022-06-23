United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

NYSE UPS opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.