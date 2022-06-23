Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 364,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

FLQL opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.