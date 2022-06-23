1,253 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.