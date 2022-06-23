CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 12,643 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE PK opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.