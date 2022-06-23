CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 263,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

