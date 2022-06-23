CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

