Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 million, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

