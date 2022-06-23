iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 68,591 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $76.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,851,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,206,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,844,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

