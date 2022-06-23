Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.