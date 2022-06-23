Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

