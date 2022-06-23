Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.38

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 10082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

