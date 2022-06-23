OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Up 11.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 45,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,964,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $569.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

