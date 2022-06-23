Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.97. 13,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 371,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.