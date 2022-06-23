ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 60,224 shares.The stock last traded at $42.56 and had previously closed at $41.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

