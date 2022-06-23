Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 894,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 329,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Nomura by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.