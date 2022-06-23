Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 894,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.63.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
