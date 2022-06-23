Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,096.44

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,096.44 and last traded at $1,102.38, with a volume of 4257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,097.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,252.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

