AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.87

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.87 and last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 124380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.
BOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.36.
The company has a market capitalization of C$381.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.81.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
