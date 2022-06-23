AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.87

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.87 and last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 124380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$381.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.81.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

