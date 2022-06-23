Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

