Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 36,872 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

