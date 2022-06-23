DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 235,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,274,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

