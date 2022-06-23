Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.68. 26,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

WFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

