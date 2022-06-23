ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 16,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

