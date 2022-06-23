Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.80

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 6588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock worth $1,076,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

