Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 10.5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 7,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 195,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $580.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
