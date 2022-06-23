LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 30,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several research analysts have commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

