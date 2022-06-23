Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 15,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,523,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

