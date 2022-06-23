Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.42

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $211.42 and last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 9036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 48.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

