Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 161,324 shares.The stock last traded at $56.79 and had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

