Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,964 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 629.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

