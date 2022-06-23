Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.04.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

