4,030 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

