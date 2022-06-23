Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.42. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 990,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 224.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

