Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.42. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 990,095 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.
In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,696,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:MULN)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
