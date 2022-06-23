Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,013,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

