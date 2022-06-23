iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

