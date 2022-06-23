Veriti Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

NSC opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.