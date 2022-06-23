Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 3%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 74,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,206,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

