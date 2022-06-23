Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

