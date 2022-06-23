Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

