Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

VB opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

