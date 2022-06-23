Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

