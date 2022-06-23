Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

