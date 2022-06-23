Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

