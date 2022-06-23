Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 963,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.