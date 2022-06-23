Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $403,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 29.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 431,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $1,667,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 201,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

