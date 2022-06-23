Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,308.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,604.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

