Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

