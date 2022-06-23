Veriti Management LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

